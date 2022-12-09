Local Sports Schedule for 12-10 to 12-12 Dec 9, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 10PREP BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Model girls vs. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Gold City Shootout, Lumpkin County High)2 p.m. – Praise Academy girls at Unity Christian3 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Gordon Central3:30 p.m. – Praise Academy boys at Unity Christian4:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Gordon Central4:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Mt. Zion4:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Woodland5 p.m. – Rockmart boys at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at WoodlandPREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell at McCallie Invitational (McCallie School, Chattanooga, Tenn.)COLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Northwest Florida State6 p.m. – Covenant women at BerryCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY8 a.m. – Berry men, women at Kiawah Half Marathon (Kiawah, S.C.)Sunday, Dec. 11COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Lee women at Shorter4 p.m. – Lee men at ShorterMonday, Dec. 12COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Wallace State-Hanceville women at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Man found dead in Resaca, Adairsville woman charged with murder Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back