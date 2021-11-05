Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
8 a.m. – Rome boys at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Carrollton)
8:45 a.m. – Rome girls at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Carrollton)
11 a.m. – Darlington boys at Class A Private State Meet (Carrollton)
11:45 a.m. – Darlington girls at Class A Private State Meet (Carrollton)
2 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Class A Public State Meet (Carrollton)
2:45 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Class A Public State Meet (Carrollton)
1 p.m. – Erskine College at Shorter
2 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes
TBA – Berry hosting SAA Tournament
4 p.m. – Berry Women vs. Piedmont (USA/SAA Classic, Demorest, Ga.)
12 p.m. – Berry Men, Women at Emmanuel
2 p.m. – Shorter at Lee
1 p.m. – Berry Women vs. LaGrange (USA/SAA Classic, Demorest, Ga.)
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription