Saturday, Nov. 6

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. – Rome boys at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Carrollton)

8:45 a.m. – Rome girls at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Carrollton)

11 a.m. – Darlington boys at Class A Private State Meet (Carrollton)

11:45 a.m. – Darlington girls at Class A Private State Meet (Carrollton)

2 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Class A Public State Meet (Carrollton)

2:45 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Class A Public State Meet (Carrollton)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m. – Erskine College at Shorter

2 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TBA – Berry hosting SAA Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Berry Women vs. Piedmont (USA/SAA Classic, Demorest, Ga.)

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

12 p.m. – Berry Men, Women at Emmanuel

Sunday, Nov. 7

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m. – Shorter at Lee

TBA – Berry hosting SAA Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Berry Women vs. LaGrange (USA/SAA Classic, Demorest, Ga.)

