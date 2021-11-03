PREP FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Rome at Paulding County

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Bowdon

7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central at Model

7:30 p.m. – Our Lady of Mercy at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. – Model, Coosa boys at Class AA State Meet (Carrollton)

9:45 a.m. – Model, Coosa girls at Class AA State Meet (Carrollton)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter

TBA – Berry hosting SAA Tournament

COLLEGE SOCCER

7:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at Lee

TBA – Berry Women vs. Rhodes (SAA Tournament Semifinals at Centre College)

