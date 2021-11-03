Sorry, an error occurred.
7:30 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell
7:30 p.m. – Rome at Paulding County
7:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Bowdon
7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central at Model
7:30 p.m. – Our Lady of Mercy at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)
9 a.m. – Model, Coosa boys at Class AA State Meet (Carrollton)
9:45 a.m. – Model, Coosa girls at Class AA State Meet (Carrollton)
6 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter
TBA – Berry hosting SAA Tournament
7:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at Lee
TBA – Berry Women vs. Rhodes (SAA Tournament Semifinals at Centre College)
