Local Sports Schedule for 11-4 Nov 2, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Trion at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Dade County at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Rome at Etowah7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at Lafayette ChristianPREP CROSS COUNTRY9 a.m. – Armuchee, Darlington, Coosa boys at Class A Division I State Meet (Carrollton)9:45 a.m. – Armuchee, Darlington, Coosa, Pepperell girls at Class A Division I State Meet (Carrollton)COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Berry vs. Rhodes (SAA Volleyball Championship, Berry)6 p.m. – Christian Brothers at ShorterCOLLEGE SOCCER3:30 p.m. – Berry men vs. Rhodes (SAA Championship Semifinals, at Rhodes)8 p.m. – Berry women vs. Centre (SAA Championship Semifinals, at Sewanee)COLLEGE BASKETBALL12 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. Florida Southwestern State (at Morristown, Tenn.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back