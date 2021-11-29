Local Sports Schedule for 11-30 Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL5:15 p.m. – Fellowship Christian girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Haralson County girls at Coosa6:45 p.m. – Fellowship Christian boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Haralson County boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Mt. ZionPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Armuchee, Calhoun at Chattooga5 p.m. – Gordon Central, Cherokee County (Ala.) at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Pepperell, Rome at ModelCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Berry Women at Brevard7 p.m. – Huntingdon Men at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back