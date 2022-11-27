Local Sports Schedule for 11-29 Nov 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Praise Academy6 p.m. – Rome girls at Cedartown6 p.m. – Model girls at Chattooga6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Gordon Lee6 p.m. – North Murray boys at Coosa6 p.m. – Sonoraville girls at Unity Christian7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Praise Academy7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Cedartown7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Chattooga7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Gordon Lee7:30 p.m. – Sonoraville boys at Unity ChristianPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Cedartown, Gordon Central at Pepperell5 p.m. – Mt. Zion, Gordon Lee at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Adairsville, Cherokee County (Ala.) at ArmucheeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Cleveland State Community College6 p.m. – Brevard women at Berry7 p.m. – Berry men at Maryville Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back