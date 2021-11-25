Local Sports Schedule for 11-27 to 11-29 Nov 25, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Nov. 27PREP BASKETBALL4:20 p.m. – Model vs. Stephens County (Truett McConnell Eastbay Showcase)COLLEGE BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men vs. Eastern Florida State College (Bradenton, Fla.)Monday, Nov. 29PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Paulding County girls at Pepperell6:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Gordon CentralCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Chattanooga State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Film crew shooting part of Halloween movie in Lindale starring Christopher Lloyd Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back