Saturday, Nov. 27

PREP BASKETBALL

4:20 p.m. – Model vs. Stephens County (Truett McConnell Eastbay Showcase)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men vs. Eastern Florida State College (Bradenton, Fla.)

Monday, Nov. 29

PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Paulding County girls at Pepperell

6:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Gordon Central

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Chattanooga State

