Local Sports Schedule for 11-24 Nov 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Model at Parkview Thanksgiving Round Robin (Parkview High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Berry Men at Huntingdon Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Film crew shooting part of Halloween movie in Lindale starring Christopher Lloyd Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop Man pleads guilty to white supremacist group plot to kill Bartow County couple Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back