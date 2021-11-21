PREP BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Bremen (Bremen Turkey Bash, Bremen High)

5 p.m. – Model girls vs. Adairsville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)

6 p.m. – Temple girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Cass boys at Rome

6:30 p.m. – Sonoraville at Armuchee (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)

TBA – Rome girls vs. TBA (North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament)

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Armuchee at Dawson Duals (Dawson County High)

9 a.m. – Model at Tiger Scramble Round Robin (Douglas County High)

9 a.m. – Pepperell at Etowah Duals (Etowah High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m. – Shorter Women at Young Harris

5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Albany Technical College

7:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at Young Harris

