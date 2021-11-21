Local Sports Schedule for 11-23 Nov 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL2:30 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Bremen (Bremen Turkey Bash, Bremen High)5 p.m. – Model girls vs. Adairsville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)6 p.m. – Temple girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Cass boys at Rome6:30 p.m. – Sonoraville at Armuchee (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)TBA – Rome girls vs. TBA (North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Armuchee at Dawson Duals (Dawson County High)9 a.m. – Model at Tiger Scramble Round Robin (Douglas County High)9 a.m. – Pepperell at Etowah Duals (Etowah High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Shorter Women at Young Harris5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Albany Technical College7:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at Young Harris Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop Film crew shooting part of Halloween movie in Lindale starring Christopher Lloyd Man pleads guilty to white supremacist group plot to kill Bartow County couple Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back