Local Sports Schedule for 11-23 to 11-24 Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Nov. 23PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Model at Parkview Scramble (Parkview High)Thursday, Nov. 24COLLEGE BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men vs. Polk State College (FL vs. GA Thanksgiving Classic, Bradenton, Fla.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins? Scooter's opens later this week. Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race. SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back