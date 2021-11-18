Local Sports Schedule for 11-20 to 11-22 Nov 18, 2021 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Nov. 20PREP BASKETBALL10 a.m. – Rome girls vs. Sequoyah (North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament)4 p.m. – Armuchee boys at BEST Academy6:30 p.m. – Model girls at Armuchee (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Coosa, Model, Armuchee at Iron Eagle Duals (Coosa High)9 a.m. – Pepperell at GAC Individual TournamentCOLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Men at Georgia Highlands5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Trevecca Nazarene7 p.m. – Warren Wilson Men at BerrySunday, Nov. 21COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Chipola College Men at Georgia Highlands3 p.m. – LaGrange Men at BerryMonday, Nov. 22PREP BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Central-Carroll (Bremen Turkey Bash, Bremen High)5 p.m. – Model girls vs. Sonoraville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)6:30 p.m. – Adairsville at Armuchee (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)TBA – Rome girls vs. TBA (North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Floyd County Schools to set faculty social media policy What does God require? Report: Man sold 11 stolen guns to pawnshop Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back