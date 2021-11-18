Saturday, Nov. 20

PREP BASKETBALL

10 a.m. – Rome girls vs. Sequoyah (North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament)

4 p.m. – Armuchee boys at BEST Academy

6:30 p.m. – Model girls at Armuchee (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Coosa, Model, Armuchee at Iron Eagle Duals (Coosa High)

9 a.m. – Pepperell at GAC Individual Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. – State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Men at Georgia Highlands

5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Trevecca Nazarene

7 p.m. – Warren Wilson Men at Berry

Sunday, Nov. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Chipola College Men at Georgia Highlands

3 p.m. – LaGrange Men at Berry

Monday, Nov. 22

PREP BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Central-Carroll (Bremen Turkey Bash, Bremen High)

5 p.m. – Model girls vs. Sonoraville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)

6:30 p.m. – Adairsville at Armuchee (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic)

TBA – Rome girls vs. TBA (North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament)

