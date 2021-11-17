PREP FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. – Tattnall Square Academy at Darlington (Class A Private State Playoffs Second Round)

PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Trion

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Fort Valley State Women at Shorter

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TBA – Shorter vs. TBA (Gulf South Conference Tournament, University of West Florida)

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

TBA – Berry at Auburn

