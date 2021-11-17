Local Sports Schedule for 11-19 Nov 17, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Tattnall Square Academy at Darlington (Class A Private State Playoffs Second Round)PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Darlington girls at TrionCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Fort Valley State Women at ShorterCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLTBA – Shorter vs. TBA (Gulf South Conference Tournament, University of West Florida)COLLEGE EQUESTRIANTBA – Berry at Auburn Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Floyd County Schools to set faculty social media policy What does God require? Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Report: Man sold 11 stolen guns to pawnshop Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back