Saturday, Nov. 19PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Southeast Whitfield (North Murray Turkey Jam, North Murray High)4:30 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Gordon Central (North Murray Turkey Jam, North Murray High)5 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Sonoraville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic, Armuchee High)6:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Adairsville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic, Armuchee High)TBA – Rome girls vs. TBA (North Forsyth Raider Thanksgiving Classic, North Forsyth High)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Coosa, Armuchee at Iron Eagle Duals (Coosa High)9 a.m. – Pepperell at GAC Individual Tournament (Greater Atlanta Christian)9 a.m. – Darlington at Ringgold Invitational (Ringgold High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Berry women vs. Spalding University (Centre Classic, Centre College)2 p.m. – Shorter women at Valdosta State4 p.m. – Warren Wilson men at Berry4 p.m. – Shorter men at Valdosta State4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Chipola College4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Middle Georgia PrepCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY12:15 p.m. – Berry men at NCAA D-III Nationals (East Lansing, Mich.)Monday, Nov. 21PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Stone Mountain (Lovett Tournament, The Lovett School)4:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. Fideles Christian Academy (at Dawson County High)6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Rockmart6 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Sonoraville6:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Sonoraville (Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic, Armuchee High)7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at RockmartTBA – Rome girls vs. TBA (North Forsyth Raider Thanksgiving Classic, North Forsyth High)