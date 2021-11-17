Local Sports Schedule for 11-18 Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – South Paulding girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Adairsville girls at Rome (Scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Adairsville boys at Rome (Scrimmage)PREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Model, Gordon Central at ArmucheePREP SWIMMING4:30 p.m. – Rome, Dawson County, Cartersville at Darlington Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Floyd County Schools to set faculty social media policy What does God require? Report: Man sold 11 stolen guns to pawnshop Acworth man charged in Robin Hood Road shooting death Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back