PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – South Paulding girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Adairsville girls at Rome (Scrimmage)

7:30 p.m. – Adairsville boys at Rome (Scrimmage)

PREP WRESTLING

5:30 p.m. – Model, Gordon Central at Armuchee

PREP SWIMMING

4:30 p.m. – Rome, Dawson County, Cartersville at Darlington

