Local Sports Schedule for 11-18 Nov 16, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Alpharetta at Rome (Class AAAAAA State Playoffs Second Round)7:30 p.m. – Mt. Pisgah Christian at Darlington (Class A Division I State Playoffs Second Round)7:30 p.m. – Vidalia Heritage Academy at Unity Christian (GAPPS State Playoffs Second Round)PREP BASKETBALL4:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Gordon Central (North Murray Turkey Jam, North Murray High)7:30 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. North Murray (North Murray Turkey Jam, North Murray High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Berry women vs. Asbury (Centre Classic, Centre College)6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men vs. Gulf Coast State (at Chipola College) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back