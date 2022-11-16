Local Sports Schedule for 11-17 Nov 16, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Model6 p.m. – Woodland girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Rome girls at Adairsville (scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Woodland boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Adairsville (scrimmage)PREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Armuchee, Northwest Whitfield at Dade CountyPREP SWIMMINGTBA – River Ridge, Coahulla Creek at RomeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6:30 p.m. – Shorter women at West Florida8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at West Florida Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Judge sentences man to two life terms in prison without parole in rape case Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back