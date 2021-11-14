PREP BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Temple (Scrimmage)

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Chattooga

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Woodland

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Temple (Scrimmage)

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Woodland

PREP WRESTLING

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Cedartown

TBA – Coosa, Heritage at Pickens

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at South Georgia Technical College

6 p.m. – Wesleyan College Women at Berry

7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

7:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at Fort Valley State

8 p.m. – Shorter Women at Lipscomb

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you