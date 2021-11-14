Local Sports Schedule for 11-16 Nov 14, 2021 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Temple (Scrimmage)6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Chattooga6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Woodland7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Temple (Scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at WoodlandPREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at CedartownTBA – Coosa, Heritage at PickensCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at South Georgia Technical College6 p.m. – Wesleyan College Women at Berry7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Chattahoochee Valley Community College7:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at Fort Valley State8 p.m. – Shorter Women at Lipscomb Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot Acworth man charged in Robin Hood Road shooting death Former elementary school teacher asks Rome board to lift ban against her What does God require? Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back