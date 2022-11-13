Local Sports Schedule for 11-15 Nov 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Bremen girls at Pepperell (scrimmage)6 p.m. – Georgia-Cumberland Academy girls at Unity Christian6 p.m. – Model girls at Dalton (scrimmage)6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Gordon Lee (scrimmage)7 p.m. – Bremen boys at Pepperell (scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Georgia-Cumberland Academy boys at Unity Christian7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Dalton (scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Gordon Lee (scrimmage)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – South Georgia Technical women at Georgia Highlands6 p.m. – Belhaven men at Berry7:30 p.m. – Trevecca Nazarene men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Rome man charged with stabbing death of 21-year-old BYU student from Cumming Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back