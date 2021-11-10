Local Sports Schedule for 11-12 Nov 10, 2021 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Callaway (Class AA StatePlayoffs First Round)TBA – Unity Christian at Peachtree Academy (GAPPS Playoffs First Round)COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL8 p.m. – Shorter at UnionCOLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Shorter Men vs. Lane College (GSC/SIAC Conference Challenge, Jackson, Tenn.)4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Gulf Coast State (WER Invitational, Marianna, Fla.)6 p.m. – Berry Men at Brevard8 p.m. – Berry Women vs. Covenant (Covenant Classic, Lookout Mountain, Ga.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot Rockmart man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking cocaine 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women A World Series title: Could it have started in Rome? Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you grade Nebraska's hire of Trev Alberts as athletic director? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back