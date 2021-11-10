PREP FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Callaway (Class AA State

Playoffs First Round)

TBA – Unity Christian at Peachtree Academy (GAPPS Playoffs First Round)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m. – Shorter at Union

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. – Shorter Men vs. Lane College (GSC/SIAC Conference Challenge, Jackson, Tenn.)

4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Gulf Coast State (WER Invitational, Marianna, Fla.)

6 p.m. – Berry Men at Brevard

8 p.m. – Berry Women vs. Covenant (Covenant Classic, Lookout Mountain, Ga.)

