Local Sports Schedule for 11-12 to 11-14 Nov 11, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Nov. 12PREP CHEERLEADINGTBA – Armuchee, Pepperell, Coosa at Class A State Championship (Macon Centreplex)PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Coosa girls at Central-Carroll (scrimmage)4:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Central-Carroll (scrimmage)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Coosa at Trojan Invitational (Lassiter High)COLLEGE FOOTBALL2 p.m. – Hendrix at Berry3 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta StateCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY11 a.m. – Berry women at NCAA D-III Regionals (Newport News, Va.)12:15 p.m. – Berry men at NCAA D-III Regionals (Newport News, Va.)COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING11 a.m. – Berry men, women at SewaneeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Lynn women at Shorter3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Chipola3 p.m. – Gulf Coast State men at Georgia Highlands4 p.m. – LaGrange women at Berry (CCS/SAA Classic)6 p.m. – Shorter men vs. Tuskegee (GSC/SIAC Conference Challenge, Tuskegee, Ala.)6 p.m. – Berry men vs. LaGrange (Huntingdon Classic, Montgomery, Ala.)COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN9 a.m. – Berry at UGA IHSA Hunt Seat (Athens, Ga.)Sunday, Nov. 13COLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Piedmont women at Berry (CCS/SAA Classic)6 p.m. – Berry men vs. Huntingdon (Huntingdon Classic, Montgomery, Ala.)COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN9 a.m. – Berry at Berry IHSA Western 1 (Mt. Berry, Ga.)Monday, Nov. 14COLLEGE BASKETBALL8:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Calhoun Community College Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Why don’t you go to church? Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back