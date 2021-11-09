Local Sports Schedule for 11-11 Nov 9, 2021 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SWIMMING4:30 p.m. – FCS, Paulding County at RomeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL3 p.m. – Berry vs. Transylvania (NCAA Division III Championship Emory Regional, at Emory University, Atlanta)COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY11 a.m. – Berry Men at NCAA D-III Regionals (Spartanburg, S.C.)COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – New Rock Prep Men at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot Rockmart man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking cocaine LFO High principal is sole finalist to become new Catoosa County school superintendent 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you grade Nebraska's hire of Trev Alberts as athletic director? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back