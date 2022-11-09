Local Sports Schedule for 11-10 to 11-11 Nov 9, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Nov. 10PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Sonoraville (scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Sonoraville (scrimmage)COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL12:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Covenant (NCAA D-III Regional, at Transylvania)Friday, Nov. 11PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Athens Christian at Darlington (Class A Division I State Playoffs First Round)7:30 p.m. – Paulding County at Rome (Class AAAAAA State Playoffs First Round)7:30 p.m. – Union County at Model (Class AA State Playoffs First Round)7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Elbert County (Class A Division I State Playoffs First Round)PREP CHEERLEADINGTBA – Model at Class AA State Championship (Macon Centreplex)COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLTBA – Shorter at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Site TBA)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Gulf Coast State6 p.m. – Shorter men vs. Lane College (GSC/SIAC Conference Challenge, Tuskegee, Ala.)6 p.m. – Barry women at Shorter7 p.m. – Chipola men at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Why don’t you go to church? Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back