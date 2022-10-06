Local Sports Schedule for 10-8 to 10-10 Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Oct. 8PREP VOLLEYBALL9 a.m. – Armuchee, Pepperell, Darlington at Area 7-A Tournament (Armuchee High)PREP CROSS COUNTRY8 a.m. – Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell Unity at Rome All-Area Meet (Armuchee High)COLLEGE FOOTBALL3 p.m. – Shorter at Mississippi College6 p.m. – Rhodes at BerryCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL12 p.m. – Centre at Berry3 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-MontgomerySunday, Oct. 9COLLEGE SOCCER10 a.m. – Berry women at Millsaps1 p.m. – Berry men at Millsaps1 p.m. – West Florida women at Shorter3:30 p.m. – West Florida men at ShorterMonday, Oct. 10PREP SOFTBALL4 p.m. – Model vs. Murray County (Region 7-AA Tournament, at Haralson County High)5 p.m. – Coosa at Chattooga5 p.m. – Darlington at Pepperell5 p.m. – Dade County at ArmucheeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL6 p.m. – Shorter at Fort Valley State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. $1.5 million permit issued for Rome's Varsity restaurant at former Dairy Queen site Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back