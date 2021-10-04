PREP SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m. – Darlington at Mt. Paran Christian (doubleheader)
5 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Central
5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Dade County
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. – Oglethorpe at Berry
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: October 4, 2021 @ 5:49 pm
