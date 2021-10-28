Sorry, an error occurred.
TBA – Rome at Spooks and Spirits Competition (Dalton High)
3 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry
3 p.m. – Shorter at Delta State
11 a.m. – Berry Men, Women at SAA Conference Meet
1 p.m. – Millsaps Women at Berry (SAA Conference Tournament First Round)
7 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern Men at Berry (SAA Conference Tournament First Round)
10:30 a.m. – Berry vs. Washington and Lee (Emory National Invite, Emory University)
1:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Emory (Emory National Invite, Emory University)
3 p.m. – Shorter at West Alabama
6 p.m. – Berry Men hosting Blue/White Game
10 a.m. – Berry at University of the Cumberlands
2 p.m. – Shorter Women at West Alabama
4:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at West Alabama
