Saturday, Oct. 30

PREP CHEERLEADING

TBA – Rome at Spooks and Spirits Competition (Dalton High)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry

3 p.m. – Shorter at Delta State

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

11 a.m. – Berry Men, Women at SAA Conference Meet

COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m. – Millsaps Women at Berry (SAA Conference Tournament First Round)

7 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern Men at Berry (SAA Conference Tournament First Round)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

10:30 a.m. – Berry vs. Washington and Lee (Emory National Invite, Emory University)

1:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Emory (Emory National Invite, Emory University)

3 p.m. – Shorter at West Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Berry Men hosting Blue/White Game

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

10 a.m. – Berry at University of the Cumberlands

Sunday, Oct. 31

COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m. – Shorter Women at West Alabama

4:30 p.m. – Shorter Men at West Alabama

