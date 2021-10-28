Sorry, an error occurred.
7:30 p.m. – Douglas County at Rome
7:30 p.m. – Walker at Darlington
7:30 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee
7:30 p.m. – Fannin County at Coosa
7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Chattooga
7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at Lanier Christian Academy
4 p.m. – Berry vs. Randolph-Macon (Emory National Invite, Emory University)
7 p.m. – Shorter at Mississippi College
3:30 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville Men at Shorter
7 p.m. – Shorter Women at Alabama-Huntsville
