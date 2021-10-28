PREP FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. – Douglas County at Rome

7:30 p.m. – Walker at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Fannin County at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Chattooga

7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at Lanier Christian Academy

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m. – Berry vs. Randolph-Macon (Emory National Invite, Emory University)

7 p.m. – Shorter at Mississippi College

COLLEGE SOCCER

3:30 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville Men at Shorter

7 p.m. – Shorter Women at Alabama-Huntsville

