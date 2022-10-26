Local Sports Schedule for 10-28 Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Creekview at Rome7:30 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Horizon Christian at Unity ChristianPREP SOFTBALLTBA – Pepperell vs. TBA (Class A Division I Elite Eight, Columbus Softball Complex, Columbus, Ga.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL4 p.m. – Berry vs. Randolph-Macon (Emory National Invitational, Emory University)6 p.m. – Lee at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Body found on river bank Sunday Around Town: Christmas trees or BBQ on Shorter Avenue? Answer: Both. What's 'Grace'-ing the River District. A dessert endorsement Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back