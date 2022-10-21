Local Sports Schedule for 10-22 to 10-24 Oct 21, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Oct. 22PREP VOLLEYBALL2:30 p.m. – Mt. Pisgah Christian at Armuchee (Class A State Tournament Second Round)PREP CROSS COUNTRY1 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at Region 6-AAAAAA Meet (Boling Park, Canton)TBA – Unity Christian at region meet (Site TBA)COLLEGE FOOTBALL2 p.m. – Berry at TrinityCOLLEGE SOCCER12 p.m. – Oglethorpe men at Berry2:30 p.m. – Oglethorpe women at BerryCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL1 p.m. – Berry at Birmingham-Southern2 p.m. – Mississippi College at ShorterCOLLEGE SWIMMING and DIVING11 a.m. – Montevallo, Emmanuel men, women at BerrySunday, Oct. 23COLLEGE SOCCER1 p.m. – West Alabama women at Shorter3:30 p.m. – West Alabama men at ShorterMonday, Oct. 24COLLEGE GOLFTBA – Berry men, women, Shorter men at Chick-fil-A Collegiate Invitational (Stonebridge Golf Club)TBA – Shorter men at Matt Dyas Invitational (Hosted by University of West Georgia, Carrollton) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back