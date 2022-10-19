Local Sports Schedule for 10-21 Oct 19, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Darlington at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – North Murray at Model7:30 p.m. – Trion at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome at River Ridge7:30 p.m. – Fideles Christian at Unity ChristianCOLLEGE SOCCER5 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville women at Shorter8 p.m. – Shorter men at Alabama-HuntsvilleCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL6 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter7 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back