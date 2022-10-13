Local Sports Schedule for 10-15 to 10-17 Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Oct. 15PREP VOLLEYBALLTBA – Model at Area 7-AA Tournament (Murray County High)COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m. – West Florida at Shorter1 p.m. – Berry at CentreCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL12 p.m. – Rhodes at BerryTBA – Shorter at GSC/SSC Crossover TournamentCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY10 a.m. – Berry, Shorter men, women at Berry Invitational (Berry College)Sunday, Oct. 16COLLEGE SOCCER12 p.m. – Hendrix men at Berry2:30 p.m. – Hendrix women at BerryTBA – Shorter women at MontevalloCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL12 p.m. – Hendrix at BerryMonday, Oct. 17COLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter women at Jekyll Island Intercollegiate (Jekyll Island, Ga., hosted by Lincoln Memorial University) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Child killed in single-vehicle wreck in Polk County Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back