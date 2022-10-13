Local Sports Schedule for 10-14 Oct 13, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Model at Haralson County7:30 p.m. – Coosa at Dade CountyCOLLEGE SOCCER12 p.m. – Rhodes men at Berry5 p.m. – Rhodes women at Berry8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at Auburn-MontgomeryTBA – Shorter women at Auburn-MontgomeryCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLTBA – Shorter at GSC/SSC Crossover Tournament Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back