Local Sports Schedule for 10-1 to 10-3 Sep 30, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. – Unity Christian at Fideles Christian
11:15 a.m. – Rome at Alexander/Asics Invitational (Fairburn)
1:30 p.m. – Armuchee, Coosa at Alexander/Asics Invitational (Fairburn)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m. – Shorter at West Alabama
7 p.m. – Berry at Birmingham-Southern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m. – Berry at Hendrix
2 p.m. – Valdosta State at Shorter

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
8:45 a.m. – Berry women at Alexander/Asics Invitational (Fairburn)
9:30 a.m. – Berry women at Mike Woods Invitational (Geneseo, N.Y.)
12 p.m. – Berry men at Mike Woods Invitational (Geneseo, N.Y.)
7:50 p.m. – Berry men at Alexander/Asics Invitational (Fairburn)
TBA – Shorter men, women at Point University

Sunday, Oct. 2
COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m. – Lee women at Shorter

Monday, Oct. 3
COLLEGE GOLF
TBA – Shorter men at Limestone University Fall Invitational (Camden, S.C.)