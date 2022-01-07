Saturday, Jan. 8

PREP BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. — Pepperell girls at Unity Christian

2 p.m. — BEST Academy boys at Armuchee

3 p.m. — Pepperell boys at Unity Christian

4 p.m. — Piedmont (Ala.) girls at Model

5 p.m. — Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy

5:30 p.m. — Piedmont (Ala.) boys at Model

6:30 p.m. — Armuchee boys at Dalton Academy

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Pepperell, Model, Coosa at Area 7-AA Duals (Chattooga High)

TBA — Rome at Region 5-AAAAAA Duals (Carrollton High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. — Albany Technical women at Georgia Highlands

3 p.m. — Alabama-Huntsville women at Shorter

4 p.m. — Alabama-Huntsville men at Shorter

Sunday, Jan. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. — Berry women at Hendrix

4 p.m. — Berry men at Hendrix

PROFESSIONAL SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Rome Gladiators at Fayetteville Fury

Monday, Jan. 10

PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Unity Christian girls at Model

7:30 p.m. — Unity Christian boys at Model

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Andrew women at Georgia Highlands

