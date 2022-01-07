Local Sports Schedule for 1-8 to 1-10 Jan 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Jan. 8PREP BASKETBALL1:30 p.m. — Pepperell girls at Unity Christian2 p.m. — BEST Academy boys at Armuchee3 p.m. — Pepperell boys at Unity Christian4 p.m. — Piedmont (Ala.) girls at Model5 p.m. — Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy5:30 p.m. — Piedmont (Ala.) boys at Model6:30 p.m. — Armuchee boys at Dalton AcademyPREP WRESTLING9 a.m. — Pepperell, Model, Coosa at Area 7-AA Duals (Chattooga High)TBA — Rome at Region 5-AAAAAA Duals (Carrollton High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. — Albany Technical women at Georgia Highlands3 p.m. — Alabama-Huntsville women at Shorter4 p.m. — Alabama-Huntsville men at ShorterSunday, Jan. 9COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. — Berry women at Hendrix4 p.m. — Berry men at HendrixPROFESSIONAL SOCCER4:30 p.m. — Rome Gladiators at Fayetteville FuryMonday, Jan. 10PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. — Unity Christian girls at Model7:30 p.m. — Unity Christian boys at ModelCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. — Andrew women at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of items from store Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Rockmart pair die after single-vehicle wreck in Floyd County Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back