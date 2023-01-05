Local Sports Schedule for 1-7 to 1-9 Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Jan. 7PREP BASKETBALL2:30 p.m. – Dalton Academy girls at Coosa3 p.m. – Darlington girls at Trion4 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at Coosa4:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Trion6 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Rome6 p.m. – North Murray girls at Model6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Chattooga6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Calhoun boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – North Murray boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Chattooga7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at ArmucheePREP WRESTLINGTBA – Coosa, Armuchee, Darlington at Area Duals (Trion High)TBA – Pepperell at Area Duals (Mt. Zion High)TBA – Model at Area Duals (Rockmart High)TBA – Rome at Area Duals (TBA)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Shorter women at Christian Brothers4 p.m. – Shorter men at Christian BrothersSunday, Jan. 8COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Berry women at Birmingham-Southern4 p.m. – Berry men at Birmingham-SouthernMonday, Jan. 9PREP BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Lyndon Academy Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Rome woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Floyd County man Driver checking camper at Emerson exit ramp struck, killed midday Saturday; 1 of 17 to die on Georgia roads so far this holiday weekend. Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.