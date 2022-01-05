Local Sports Schedule for 1-6 Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. — Cornerstone Prep Academy girls at Unity Christian7:30 p.m. — Cornerstone Prep Academy boys at Unity ChristianPREP WRESTLINGTBA — Haralson County at CoosaPREP SWIMMING4:30 p.m. — Cartersville at RomeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL7:30 p.m. — Lee University men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Former Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of items from store Rockmart pair die after single-vehicle wreck in Floyd County Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back