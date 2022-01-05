PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Cornerstone Prep Academy girls at Unity Christian

7:30 p.m. — Cornerstone Prep Academy boys at Unity Christian

PREP WRESTLING

TBA — Haralson County at Coosa

PREP SWIMMING

4:30 p.m. — Cartersville at Rome

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Lee University men at Shorter

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you