Local Sports Schedule for 1-4 Jan 3, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Etowah girls at Rome7:30 p.m. – Etowah boys at Rome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rome woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Floyd County man Driver checking camper at Emerson exit ramp struck, killed midday Saturday; 1 of 17 to die on Georgia roads so far this holiday weekend. Missing Floyd County man's body found in Polk County All that a judge should be: Community honors, remembers Judge Harold L. Murphy Around Town: Armuchee warehouse deal has 65 jobs in play. Why Rome's Five Points is so hot. Downtown blues? Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.