PREP BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Holy Ground Baptist Academy

6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Model

6 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – South Paulding girls at Rome

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Fannin County

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy

6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Bremen

7 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Holy Ground Baptist Academy

7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Model

7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – South Paulding boys at Rome

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Fannin County

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dalton Academy

7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Bremen

