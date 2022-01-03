Local Sports Schedule for 1-4 Jan 3, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Holy Ground Baptist Academy6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Model6 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – South Paulding girls at Rome6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Fannin County6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Bremen7 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Holy Ground Baptist Academy7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – South Paulding boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Fannin County7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dalton Academy7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Bremen Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rockmart pair die after single-vehicle wreck in Floyd County Properties expected to close soon as plans for The Point on Martha Berry Boulevard move forward Cherokee County mother charged with assault on newborn 2 arrested at Royal Inn on drug charges Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back