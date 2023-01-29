Local Sports Schedule for 1-31 Jan 29, 2023 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Trion girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Sequoyah6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dade County6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dalton Academy6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Harvester Christian7:30 p.m. – Trion boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Sequoyah7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dalton Academy7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Harvester ChristianPREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Armuchee5:30 p.m. – Cedartown girls at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Cedartown boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Villa Rica girls at Rome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Early Wednesday wreck leaves one dead Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.