Local Sports Schedule for 1-3 Dec 31, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Calhoun
5:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell
6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Model
6 p.m. – Coosa boys at North Murray
7 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Pepperell
7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Model