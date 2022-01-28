Saturday, Jan. 29

PREP BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Cornerstone Prep Academy

3:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Cornerstone Prep Academy

4:30 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Bremen girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Calhoun boys at Darlington

6 p.m. – Dalton Academy girls at Armuchee

7 p.m. – Bremen boys at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at Armuchee

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model, Coosa at Area 7-AA Traditional Tournament (Chattooga High)

TBA – Armuchee, Darlington at Area 7-A Traditional Tournament (Trion High)

TBA – Rome at Region 5-AAAAA Traditional Tournament (Alexander High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. – Albany Technical men at Georgia Highlands

5 p.m. – Shorter men at Alabama-Huntsville

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

TBA – Berry, Shorter women, men at Sewanee Indoor Meet

Sunday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Millsaps women at Berry

3 p.m. – Millsaps men at Berry

Monday, Jan. 31

PREP BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Drew Charter

