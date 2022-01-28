Local Sports Schedule for 1-29 to 1-31 Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Jan. 29PREP BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Cornerstone Prep Academy3:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Cornerstone Prep Academy4:30 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Bremen girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Calhoun boys at Darlington6 p.m. – Dalton Academy girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Bremen boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at ArmucheePREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model, Coosa at Area 7-AA Traditional Tournament (Chattooga High)TBA – Armuchee, Darlington at Area 7-A Traditional Tournament (Trion High)TBA – Rome at Region 5-AAAAA Traditional Tournament (Alexander High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Albany Technical men at Georgia Highlands5 p.m. – Shorter men at Alabama-HuntsvilleCOLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDTBA – Berry, Shorter women, men at Sewanee Indoor MeetSunday, Jan. 30COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Millsaps women at Berry3 p.m. – Millsaps men at BerryMonday, Jan. 31PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Drew Charter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Report: Calhoun woman stabbed ex-husband in Kroger parking lot Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list Groundbreaking set for $20 million South Meadows project in South Rome FCSO: Woman found laying in road dies at hospital; death called 'suspicious' Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back