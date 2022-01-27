Local Sports Schedule for 1-28 Jan 27, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Model girls at Dade County6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Gordon Central6 p.m. – Rome girls at South Paulding6 p.m. – Mt. Zion girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Christian Heritage girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Shiloh Hills Christian7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Gordon Central7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at South Paulding7:30 p.m. – Mt. Zion boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Christian Heritage boys at Darlington8 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Shiloh Hills ChristianPREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Model (Scrimmage)7 p.m. – Calhoun boys at Model (Scrimmage)COLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern women at Berry8 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern men at BerryCOLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDTBA – Shorter women, men at University of South Carolina Indoor Meet Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Report: Calhoun woman stabbed ex-husband in Kroger parking lot Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list Groundbreaking set for $20 million South Meadows project in South Rome FCSO: Woman found laying in road dies at hospital; death called 'suspicious' Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back