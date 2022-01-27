PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Model girls at Dade County

6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Gordon Central

6 p.m. – Rome girls at South Paulding

6 p.m. – Mt. Zion girls at Armuchee

6 p.m. – Christian Heritage girls at Darlington

6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Shiloh Hills Christian

7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Dade County

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Gordon Central

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at South Paulding

7:30 p.m. – Mt. Zion boys at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Christian Heritage boys at Darlington

8 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Shiloh Hills Christian

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Model (Scrimmage)

7 p.m. – Calhoun boys at Model (Scrimmage)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern women at Berry

8 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern men at Berry

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

TBA – Shorter women, men at University of South Carolina Indoor Meet

