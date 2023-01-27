Local Sports Schedule for 1-28 to 1-30 Jan 27, 2023 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Jan. 28PREP BASKETBALL1:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Gordon Central3 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Gordon Central4:30 p.m. – Model girls at Cedartown7 p.m. – McAdory (Ala.) boys at DarlingtonPREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Model at Burnt Mountain Classic (Pickens High)9 a.m. – Darlington at Callaway Scramble (Callaway High)10 a.m. – Armuchee at Piedmont Dog Fight (Piedmont High, Ala.)PREP SOCCER1 p.m. – Commerce girls at Darlington (preseason scrimmage)3 p.m. – Commerce boys at Darlington (preseason scrimmage)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – West Alabama women at Shorter4 p.m. – West Alabama men at ShorterCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at SewaneeCOLLEGE SWIMMINGTBA – Berry men, women at Birmingham-SouthernCOLLEGE EQUESTRIAN9 a.m. – Berry at Kennesaw State Hunt SeatCOLLEGE LACROSSE2 p.m. – Emmanuel women at BerrySunday, Jan. 29COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Rhodes women at Berry3 p.m. – Rhodes men at BerryCOLLEGE EQUESTRIAN9 a.m. – Berry at Kennesaw State Hunt Seat 2Monday, Jan. 30PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Model girls at Spring Garden (Ala.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.