Local Sports Schedule for 1-27
Jan 26, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Coosa
7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Coosa

PREP SWIMMING
5:30 p.m. – Floyd County, Darlington at Adairsville

PREP SOCCER
5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Bremen