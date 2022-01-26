PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Coosa

PREP SWIMMING

5:30 p.m. – Floyd County, Darlington at Adairsville

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Bremen

