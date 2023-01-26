Local Sports Schedule for 1-27 Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Dalton Academy girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Etowah6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Shiloh Hills Christian6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Dade County6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Chattooga7 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at Pepperell7 p.m. – Trion girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Model girls at North Murray7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Etowah7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Shiloh Hills Christian7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Chattooga8:30 p.m. – Trion boys at Armuchee8:30 p.m. – Model boys at North MurrayPREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Model at Burnt Mountain Classic (Pickens High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Hendrix women at Berry8 p.m. – Hendrix men at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.