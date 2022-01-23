PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Model

6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Rome girls at Dalton

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Trion

6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Mt. Paran Christian

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Model

7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Dalton

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Trion

7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Mt. Paran Christian

PREP WRESTLING

TBA – Rome, Fort Payne (Ala.) at Armuchee

PREP SWIMMING

5:30 p.m. – Floyd County at Calhoun

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Southeast Whitfield girls at Armuchee

