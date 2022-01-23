Local Sports Schedule for 1-25 Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Model6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Dalton6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Trion6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Mt. Paran Christian7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Dalton7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Trion7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Mt. Paran ChristianPREP WRESTLINGTBA – Rome, Fort Payne (Ala.) at ArmucheePREP SWIMMING5:30 p.m. – Floyd County at CalhounPREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Southeast Whitfield girls at Armuchee Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Wildman’s owner Dent Myers dies The Varsity plans on Spider Webb Drive approved by board of adjustments Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Schools’ 4-day week extension approved by board Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back