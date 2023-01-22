Local Sports Schedule for 1-24 Jan 22, 2023 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Trion7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Trion Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.