Local Sports Schedule for 1-22 to 1-24 Jan 21, 2022

Saturday, Jan. 22
PREP BASKETBALL
2 p.m. – Atlanta Classical Academy boys at Armuchee
2:30 p.m. – Trion girls at Darlington
4:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Temple
6 p.m. – Coosa boys at Temple
6 p.m. – Excel Christian boys at Pepperell

PREP WRESTLING
10 a.m. – Pepperell at Class AA State Duals (Bremen High)

PREP SWIMMING
TBA – Rome at Metro Meet (Westminster)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Andrew College
3 p.m. – Shorter Women at Mississippi College
3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at South Georgia Technical
5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Mississippi College

COLLEGE SWIMMING
TBA – Berry Men, Women at Birmingham-Southern

Sunday, Jan. 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. – Berry Women at Millsaps
4 p.m. – Berry Men at Millsaps

PROFESSIONAL SOCCER
3:30 p.m. – Rome Gladiators at Fayetteville Fury

Monday, Jan. 24
PREP BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dade County
6:30 p.m. – Cornerstone Prep Academy boys at Unity Christian
7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dade County