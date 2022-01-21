Saturday, Jan. 22

PREP BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Atlanta Classical Academy boys at Armuchee

2:30 p.m. – Trion girls at Darlington

4:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Temple

6 p.m. – Coosa boys at Temple

6 p.m. – Excel Christian boys at Pepperell

PREP WRESTLING

10 a.m. – Pepperell at Class AA State Duals (Bremen High)

PREP SWIMMING

TBA – Rome at Metro Meet (Westminster)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Andrew College

3 p.m. – Shorter Women at Mississippi College

3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at South Georgia Technical

5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Mississippi College

COLLEGE SWIMMING

TBA – Berry Men, Women at Birmingham-Southern

Sunday, Jan. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Berry Women at Millsaps

4 p.m. – Berry Men at Millsaps

PROFESSIONAL SOCCER

3:30 p.m. – Rome Gladiators at Fayetteville Fury

Monday, Jan. 24

PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dade County

6:30 p.m. – Cornerstone Prep Academy boys at Unity Christian

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dade County

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you