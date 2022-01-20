PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Douglas County girls at Rome

6 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Coosa

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Bowdon

6 p.m. – Walker girls at Darlington

7 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model

7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Douglas County boys at Rome

7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Bowdon

7:30 p.m. – Walker boys at Darlington

8:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Model

PREP SWIMMING

TBA – Rome at Metro Meet (Westminster)

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Marietta (Scrimmage)

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Marietta (Scrimmage)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m. – Berry Women at Birmingham-Southern

9 p.m. – Berry Men at Birmingham-Southern

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you