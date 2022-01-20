Local Sports Schedule for 1-21 Jan 20, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Douglas County girls at Rome6 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Bowdon6 p.m. – Walker girls at Darlington7 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Douglas County boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Bowdon7:30 p.m. – Walker boys at Darlington8:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at ModelPREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome at Metro Meet (Westminster)PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Marietta (Scrimmage)7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Marietta (Scrimmage)COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – Berry Women at Birmingham-Southern9 p.m. – Berry Men at Birmingham-Southern Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Wildman’s owner Dent Myers dies Schools’ 4-day week extension approved by board Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Parts of Floyd, Polk see snow; beware black ice Monday morning Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back