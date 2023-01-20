Local Sports Schedule for 1-21 to 1-23 Jan 20, 2023 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Jan. 21PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Coosa girls at North Murray4 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell4:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at North Murray6 p.m. – Rome boys at CassPREP WRESTLINGTBA – Pepperell at Class A State Duals (Trion High)TBA – Model at Class AA State Duals (Jeff Davis High)PREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome at Metro Atlanta Invitational (Westminster)COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – East Georgia State women at Georgia Highlands3 p.m. – East Georgia State men at Georgia Highlands3 p.m. – Shorter women at Auburn-Montgomery5 p.m. – Shorter men at Auburn-MontgomeryCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at SamfordSunday, Jan. 22COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Berry women at Rhodes4 p.m. – Berry men at RhodesMonday, Jan. 23PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell7 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at PepperellTBA – Armuchee boys at North MurrayPREP SWIMMING5:30 p.m. – TBA at Darlington Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Around Town: Stunning 16,500-acre proposed development now on region's radar. Home sales cooled in 2022 Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.