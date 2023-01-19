Local Sports Schedule for 1-20 Jan 19, 2023 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Rome girls at Allatoona7 p.m. – Model girls at Haralson County7 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Praise Academy7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Allatoona8:30 p.m. – Model boys at Haralson County8:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Praise AcademyPREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome at Metro Atlanta Invitational (Westminster)COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – Berry women at Hendrix9 p.m. – Berry men at Hendrix Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Around Town: No slowing down the 'Shannon Surge' at 53 and 140. Dining: More burgers, pizza and Mexican on the way Report: Police investigate DUI complaint, find child in vehicle Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.